Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $205,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 5.4% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

BSM opened at $15.49 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 67.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

