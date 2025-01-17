BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,651 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5,408.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,296 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 15.9% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,922,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,916 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 815.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 488,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,285,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,224. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $117,608.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,044. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,796 shares of company stock valued at $823,314. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.84 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $2.80 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Further Reading

