BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at $5,750,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 247.0% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 114,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,733 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $10.04 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

