Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Block from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.68.

SQ stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Block has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.43.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $129,953.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,955,057.48. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,103,280. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,981 shares of company stock worth $2,681,185. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Block by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Block by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

