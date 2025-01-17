BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.79.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$4.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -129.41%.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin bought 10,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,637.03. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

