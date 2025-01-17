BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOKF. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $111.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,950 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $3,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

