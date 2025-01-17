Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.40.

NYSE:SAM opened at $252.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $252.51 and a fifty-two week high of $371.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

