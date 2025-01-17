Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 27,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -69.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

