Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired Rep. Rick Larsen

Representative Rick Larsen (D-Washington) recently bought shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions stock on January 7th.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 1/7/2025.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $231.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $237.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.90%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total transaction of $2,439,902.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,118.98. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,846 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Larsen

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on August 6, 2024. Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Larsen’s first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council. Larsen earned his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.