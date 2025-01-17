Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target at $131.57

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

