Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $94.20

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,490.33. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.29.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

