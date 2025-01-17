Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Target Price at $424.00

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $424.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

CASY stock opened at $390.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $268.07 and a twelve month high of $439.68.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

