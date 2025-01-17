Brokerages Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target at $14.83

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

COGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday.

COGT stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $898.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.76. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 38.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $76,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 25.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

