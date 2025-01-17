Brokerages Set Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) PT at $113.00

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

CCI opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

