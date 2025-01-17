Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Price Target at $164.76

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.06.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $166.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,474.72. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after buying an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,674,000 after buying an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $208.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $118.85 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

