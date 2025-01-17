Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target at $248.07

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ HON opened at $222.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.30. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 547,998 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

