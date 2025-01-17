Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target at $737.44

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $726.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $607.29 on Tuesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $169.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $649.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total transaction of $2,938,012.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,736.20. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,611,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

