Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price at $18.83

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.79.

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -89.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

