Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT at $159.93

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 54,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

