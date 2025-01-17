Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target at $57.25

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperformer” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.58%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 572.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 56.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
