Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
NMIH stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
