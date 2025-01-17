Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get NMI alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NMIH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

NMI Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 57.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 989.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 32.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.