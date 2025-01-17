Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT at $94.33

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. The trade was a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 281.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.1 %

PFGC opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.