Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT at $4.25

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 253.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $50,000.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.90. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

