Brokerages Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) PT at $324.25

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.19.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $335.92 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $187.27 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

