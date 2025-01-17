Brokerages Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Target Price at $139.38

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.38.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.34 and a 200-day moving average of $127.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barbara Supplee purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.36 per share, with a total value of $49,453.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at $416,452.44. This represents a 13.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 236.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $121,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

