Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Target Price at C$18.33

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cibc World Mkts lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of TA opened at C$19.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$8.22 and a 52-week high of C$20.98. The company has a market cap of C$5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.67, for a total value of C$795,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.11, for a total value of C$377,750.00. Insiders have sold 204,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,670 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

