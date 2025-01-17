Brokerages Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Target Price at $7.70

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.70.

TPVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.2% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

