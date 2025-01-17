Brokers Offer Predictions for AEHR Q1 Earnings

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 49.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

