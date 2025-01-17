Brokers Offer Predictions for Auto Prop Reit FY2025 Earnings

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

APR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised Auto Prop Reit from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Auto Prop Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

About Auto Prop Reit

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.