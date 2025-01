Brokers Offer Predictions for Auto Prop Reit FY2025 Earnings

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

APR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised Auto Prop Reit from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Auto Prop Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

About Auto Prop Reit

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Qu├ębec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.