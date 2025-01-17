Brokers Set Expectations for Metro’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Metro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Metro from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group set a C$98.00 price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.33.

Metro Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$89.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$85.41. The company has a market cap of C$19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a one year low of C$67.94 and a one year high of C$94.86.

Metro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

