Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 207,655 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 55.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 847,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,996 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RA stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

