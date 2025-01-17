Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 538 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $131.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.