Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

FTHI stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

