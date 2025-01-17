Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 381.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BITB opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $59.07.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.