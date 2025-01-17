Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,612 Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

HODL opened at $113.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

