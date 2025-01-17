Brookstone Capital Management Buys 3,679 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FJUN. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of FJUN opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $678.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

