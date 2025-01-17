Brookstone Capital Management Buys 961 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 978,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,662,000 after acquiring an additional 578,132 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,687,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 274,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,160,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

