Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.13% of Simplify MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTBA stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

