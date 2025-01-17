Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,520 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 306.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 258.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

KIE stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $803.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

