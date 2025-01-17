Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 212.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.