Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,187,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,435,000 after buying an additional 1,542,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after acquiring an additional 388,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northern Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 219,387 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 55.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 597,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after acquiring an additional 212,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 93,421.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,194,000 after purchasing an additional 184,974 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $111.87. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,467. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total value of $1,698,972.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,476.46. The trade was a 78.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,489,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

