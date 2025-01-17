Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

