Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XDQQ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 5,078.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

BATS XDQQ opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

