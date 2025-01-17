Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,976,000 after buying an additional 33,388 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $127.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $127.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.50.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.