Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 275,254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 984,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 108,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 872,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after buying an additional 83,961 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

