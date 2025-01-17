Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.15 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 101.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $57,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,535.92. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $321,642.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,958.66. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $946,141 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.11.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $278.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.34 and a twelve month high of $296.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.36 and its 200 day moving average is $274.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

