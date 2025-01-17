Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Sysco by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $7,613,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,306 shares of company stock worth $6,485,050. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

