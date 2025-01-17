Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,895 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

NYSEARCA:CGCV opened at $26.97 on Friday. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66.

