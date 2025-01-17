Brookstone Capital Management Has $772,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,041,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

