Brookstone Capital Management Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 41,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 134,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Mondelez International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 293,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

